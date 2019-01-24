Mainland Choral Society seeks additional voices for spring concert

The Mainland Choral Society, a community chorus dedicated to musical excellence, invites singers to join in rehearsals for its spring concert featuring Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” to be held Friday, May 3.
Stephen A. Beddia, organist and choir director at Our Lady of Sorrows, will conduct the group. Beddia invites any high school chorus members or alumni, college chorus members or alumni and current choir members in Atlantic and Cape May counties to add their voices to this choral group of 40-plus members for a rich choral experience.
Rehearsals begin Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. in the nave of Christ Episcopal Church, Shore Road and Meyran Avenue, Somers Point. Remaining rehearsals will be 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evenings. A membership fee of $20 will be charged. For further information, call Beddia at 609-432-7876.