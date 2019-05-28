You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Mainland communities honor those who gave all

The cities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point make Memorial Day very special each year. Events at Veterans Park in Northfield, a parade and ceremony at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood and a parade and ceremony at Patriot Park in Somers Point underscore the red, white and blue spirit that is alive and well in these towns.

In Northfield, state Sen. Chris Brown said remembering and honoring all of the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice is representative of the hopes and aspirations of every American. Patrick Carney, outreach specialist with the U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs told the hundreds attending in Northfield that the American flag does not wave only from the wind that moves it but from the last breath of the men and women who have fought to defend it.

In Linwood, Mayor Rick DePamphilis said the price of freedom has been paid in our country from the Concord Bridge to the beaches of Normandy to the Middle East. Catherine Evinski was named Linwood Citizen of the Year.

In Somers Point the guest speaker was Jeff Pierson, a retired general who is also a Cape May County Freeholder. Pierson reflected on the soldiers who served in World War II and came from every walk of life and served their country and went home. “Our men and women serving in the military today are less than one percent of the population, and they are required to make multiple deployments in order to defend the freedoms we enjoy. It is a very different world, and sometimes very difficult one,” said Pierson, who said his father was part of the second wave of troops that arrived as part of the D-Day invasion. He also told the crowd gathered that this year marks the 120th anniversary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the American Legion, and the 75th anniversary of D-Day and of the G.I Bill.

