LINWOOD — There are streaks and three-peats but when a team pulls off back to back to back to back to back to back to back to back to back state championships, call it tradition or just maybe call it a dynasty. That is what the Mainland drama and forensic squad has done by bringing the coveted Looby Cup back to the display case at MRHS for the ninth consecutive year.
The team, coached by Becky Sannino and DJ Abel, began practicing in early fall. They traveled to schools across the state on Saturdays for day-long competitions. Saturday’s championship was held at Raritan High School.
They do not kick a ball or take to a court but they are a tight knit team focused on honing their craft and beating the competition. The categories students compete in are dramatic monologue, comedic pairs, persuasive speaking, oral interpretation, improv acting, impromptu speaking, classical monologues, readers theater, musical scene, dramatic pairs, comedic monologue and after-dinner speaking. Many of the students who compete in NJDFL are also practicing for the upcoming spring musical, “Mama Mia,” which will open March 19 at Mainland.
The Mainland squad brought home a lot of hardware at this year’s tournament, including Helene Tjoumakaris, who earned the coveted MVP for the season.
Mainland’s NJDFL team has been the proud owner of the Looby Cup, NJDFL’s top prize, since 2012. Each year at the finals, the prior year’s winner brings the cup to pass it on to the next champion. Mainland has been quite stingy with the cup and has no plans to give it up and have returned home with the cup each year, where it will spend another 12 months in the display case.
There are 11 high schools statewide competing in NJDFL, including nearby Cedar Creek High School. The members of the NJDFL team and the coaches will be honored at an upcoming Mainland Board of Education meeting.
