It is difficult for families to navigate life with the stay at home order in place. It is difficult for our municipalities to operate as well.
The mayors of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point want residents to know they are working their way through the new normal and trying to do the best job possible for all residents and businesses. While schools are closed and most businesses shuttered as well, police, fire, public works and emergency management are all considered essential and are working to keep the communities and their residents safe.
From Linwood Mayor Darren Matik:
How does a small town confront a crisis without a map? The city of Linwood is experiencing such a phenomenon. From what I have seen, the people of Linwood have drawn on the power of a small town and banded together while always practicing social distancing. From the countless calls we received from residents offering help, the immediate donations of food for the JFS food bank, neighbors checking on neighbors, and supporting the local restaurants.
We know it has been hard on the parents who are at home now helping to teach their kids. We have seen so many teachers and friends offering help and advice and forming online work groups. The pictures of everyone trying to make the best of it on social media have kept everyone feeling connected.
The city employees as usual were ready and able to do their part and have kept City Hall up and running and to be there to help in any way. The Public Works Department continues to provide city services and the Fire Department is on high alert and ready to respond. The Police Department is on 24/7 call just like always and are constantly monitoring and making sure everyone is and stays safe. We thank all the employees who are still working outside their homes to ensure the safety of our residents. I am very proud to live in a town that is concerned for its own and comes together in support of one another no matter the circumstance. Please be safe and remain vigilant as this will be over soon and we can get back to normal. I personally want to thank everyone for making this experience as best as it could be with the circumstances as they have presented themselves.
From Northfield Mayor Erland Chau:
These past several weeks has been filled with the daily challenges of both running the business of our city, while we all have struggled with our personal lives to handle the ever-changing difficulties associated with COVID–19. I understand the anxiety that we all must be feeling as we adjust to this “new normal.” While the current situation remains uncertain, and we adapt to the new changes each new day, please be assured that our city and its employees remain committed to serve you. Our Emergency Management staff, all city departments and our City Clerk’s Office, are in constant contact with both Atlantic County and state departments regarding information to appropriately prepare for and respond to the public health hazard posed by COVID–19.
I strongly encourage you to log on to our city web site (cityofnorthfield.org) for up-to-date information. Finally, I ask all Northfield residents to comply with all mandated issuances for the protection, safety and welfare of all New Jersey residents.
From Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser:
We are certainly in unprecedented times that are affecting everything we do. Here in Somers Point we are using common sense and following the government’s guidance. It is amazing how this disease has spread so fast and everyone needs to understand the consequences. We have canceled meetings and events and encouraged social distancing, and we will all need to do more before this is over.
We are committed to our residents, our businesses and our city employees and we are staying in contact, talking with them not only about the shut down and the quarantine but also how we will come out of this. We are also heading into budget season, and we have to plan how we will do that. We are learning as we go along.
The city continues to function despite the quarantine. City Hall is closed but the work continues. Public works and the Somers Point Police Department are still working along with our Fire Department to keep our residents safe and keep our city operating. Check somerspointgov.org to stay updated on Somers Point information.
I am encouraging all residents to follow the guidelines and stay put, practice social distancing. As long as we follow those guidelines the best we can, even if it is tough right now, it will help each of us and it will help our families and our neighbors and our great city of Somers Point. I pray for the better days that are ahead.
For the most up to date information on your city see:
