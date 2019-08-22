Welcome back Mustang Nation! It has been a quiet and lonely July and August without the students and faculty breathing life into the High School. Practices for fall sports and the marching band are in full swing, and our other extra-curricular activities are gearing up for what is sure to be another successful year. Student schedules will be available for 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders via Infinite Campus this week. Parents and guardians of incoming freshmen will also receive an email with directions for accessing their students’ schedules. We are excited for the return of students for their first day of school on Thursday, Sept. 5, which is an A-day in the High School’s rotational bell schedule. Students are expected to be in their first classes by 8 a.m. Sept. 5.
The administration has spent the summer studying the work of Anthony Muhammad, renowned speaker and author of “Transforming School Culture” and working with Jason Andrews, the 2019 New York State Superintendent of the Year. Upon their return, the faculty will celebrate Leslie Kronemeyer, the 2019 Atlantic County Teacher of the Year, and continue to work to ensure success for ALL students. Renowned speaker Malik Muhammed will address the staff about Overcoming the Achievement Gap and ensuring learning for all students to help us launch the new school year.
Originally, Thursday, Sept. 5 was scheduled to be a delayed opening for students, but due to a scheduling conflict with educator and motivational speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez, the delayed opening will be Monday, Sept. 9. Gonzalez has had the opportunity to motivate many, including professional sports teams, namely the Super Bowl champion New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Portland Trailblazers and the Arsenal F.C., Forbes 500 corporations such as Verizon and Mercedes Benz, colleges and universities like Rutgers and Montclair State, as well as neighborhood high schools. Mainland Regional is excited for Gonzalez to speak to our faculty and students on Monday, Sept. 9, to kick-off the school year with his message of “inspiring hope through the power of commitment and positivity.”
In addition, Freshmen Orientation will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the High School’s auditorium. All incoming ninth-graders accompanied by a parent or guardian are expected to attend orientation.
Back-to-School Night at Mainland Regional High School will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. In addition, on Sept. 12, the High School’s Guidance Department will host the first in a series of Freshmen Parent/Guardian Workshops in the auditorium at 6 p.m. The workshops will focus on helping parents and guardians to support their students' transition to the High School. On the same night at 6 p.m., the High School’s Special Education Department will host a Special Education Parent Advisory Group meeting for parents and guardians of Special Education students in the High School’s cafeteria.
Again, we are excited for students and faculty to return. GO MUSTANGS!
