Mainland rowers pull for CASA

LINWOOD — Row, Row, Row your erg. The Mainland crew team was really pulling for CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children at their January 19 ergathon. More than 70 rowers took the challenge, mostly from Mainland but also friendly rivals along with some master’s rowers. They collected pledges from family and neighbors and raised $1,000 for CASA.
CASA volunteers are the voice of children in the foster care system working towards placing every child in a safe and loving home, according to CASA volunteer and crew team parent, June Byrnes. The idea is kids working to help kids so when the crew team raises funds, they try to connect with local charities that will help other kids according to head coaches Eric Somershoe and John Rosado.
The team presented the check to CASA Executive Director Angie Water at the Feb. 19 Mainland Board of Education meeting.