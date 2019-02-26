Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Mainland rowers pull for CASA

Mainland crew CASA

The Mainland crew team raised $1,000 for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

LINWOOD — Row, Row, Row your erg. The Mainland crew team was really pulling for CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children at their January 19 ergathon. More than 70 rowers took the challenge, mostly from Mainland but also friendly rivals along with some master’s rowers. They collected pledges from family and neighbors and raised $1,000 for CASA.

CASA volunteers are the voice of children in the foster care system working towards placing every child in a safe and loving home, according to CASA volunteer and crew team parent, June Byrnes. The idea is kids working to help kids so when the crew team raises funds, they try to connect with local charities that will help other kids according to head coaches Eric Somershoe and John Rosado.

The team presented the check to CASA Executive Director Angie Water at the Feb. 19 Mainland Board of Education meeting.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.