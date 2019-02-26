Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Mainland’s NJDFL is the best in the state at acting out

LINWOOD – It was a championship season at Mainland Regional High School this weekend when Mustangs returned home with plenty of hardware. Saturday afternoon the boys swim team earned their fourth consecutive state title. Saturday evening it was the Mainland New Jersey Drama and Forensic League squad bringing home an unprecedented sixth consecutive state title

The NJDFL squad, coached by DJ Abel and Becky Sannino began practice in late September with the competition beginning in December. The team competes at different host high schools around the state wrapping up Feb. 23 with the state competition held at Raritan High School. Cedar Creek is the only other Atlantic County team to compete. Mainland played host to the competition Feb. 9 for the first time.

Not only did Mainland come home again with the Looby Cup and first place, several members of the team also garnered state champion status in their category. The categories students compete in either as individuals, duets or teams of six include: dramatic monologue, comedic pairs, persuasive speaking, dramatic oral interpretation, readers theatre, improv pairs, impromptu speaking, humorous oral interpretation, musical scene, dramatic pairs, comedic monologue, and after dinner speaking.

Matt Lischin took first place honors and was named state champion in persuasive speaking. The readers theatre first place finishers and state champions are the team of Marlisa Bongiovanni, Megan Castellane, Sydney Freihofer, Coral Pierce and Gianna Robinson. Tori Mozitis took first place in humorous oral interpretation and earned her state champion honors. Matt Lischin and Marlisa Bongiovanni brought home the state title in dramatic pairs. Coral Pierce is the state champion in comedic monologue. Rachel Lischin earned first place and the state championship in after dinner speaking. And if all those kudos were not enough, Mainland’s Gianna Robinson earned the coveted MVP award.

Mainland’s NJDFL team has been the proud owner of the Looby Cup, NJDFL’s top prize since 2012. Each year at the finals, the prior years winner brings the cup to pass it on to the next champion. Well Mainland had no plans to give it up and have returned home with the cup each year where it spends another 12 months proudly in the display case.

The team will be honored at a future Mainland Board of Education meeting.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.