Mainland’s NJDFL is the best in the state at acting out

LINWOOD – It was a championship season at Mainland Regional High School this weekend when Mustangs returned home with plenty of hardware. Saturday afternoon the boys swim team earned their fourth consecutive state title. Saturday evening it was the Mainland New Jersey Drama and Forensic League squad bringing home an unprecedented sixth consecutive state title
The NJDFL squad, coached by DJ Abel and Becky Sannino began practice in late September with the competition beginning in December. The team competes at different host high schools around the state wrapping up Feb. 23 with the state competition held at Raritan High School. Cedar Creek is the only other Atlantic County team to compete. Mainland played host to the competition Feb. 9 for the first time.
Not only did Mainland come home again with the Looby Cup and first place, several members of the team also garnered state champion status in their category. The categories students compete in either as individuals, duets or teams of six include: dramatic monologue, comedic pairs, persuasive speaking, dramatic oral interpretation, readers theatre, improv pairs, impromptu speaking, humorous oral interpretation, musical scene, dramatic pairs, comedic monologue, and after dinner speaking.
Matt Lischin took first place honors and was named state champion in persuasive speaking. The readers theatre first place finishers and state champions are the team of Marlisa Bongiovanni, Megan Castellane, Sydney Freihofer, Coral Pierce and Gianna Robinson. Tori Mozitis took first place in humorous oral interpretation and earned her state champion honors. Matt Lischin and Marlisa Bongiovanni brought home the state title in dramatic pairs. Coral Pierce is the state champion in comedic monologue. Rachel Lischin earned first place and the state championship in after dinner speaking. And if all those kudos were not enough, Mainland’s Gianna Robinson earned the coveted MVP award.
Mainland’s NJDFL team has been the proud owner of the Looby Cup, NJDFL’s top prize since 2012. Each year at the finals, the prior years winner brings the cup to pass it on to the next champion. Well Mainland had no plans to give it up and have returned home with the cup each year where it spends another 12 months proudly in the display case.
The team will be honored at a future Mainland Board of Education meeting.