Mainland senior White House-bound as a presidential scholar

LINWOOD — Mainland Regional High School senior Brad Ferguson has earned many accolades along with grants for his efforts to fight food insecurity locally and the Post Crashers effort to help veterans. June 23-25 he, along with his parents Carol and Keith, will head to Washington, D.C., to celebrate his most recent honor; being named a presidential scholar.
Ferguson is among a small group of high school seniors from across the United States who have distinguished themselves in the classroom and in their communities. Ferguson will meet President Donald Trump at the White House at a ceremony to honor all of the presidential scholars.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars program was established in 1964 by executive order of President Lyndon B. Johnson to recognize and honor some of the nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, as many as 161 students are named as presidential scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students. The mission of the program is to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.
Ferguson has a 5.4 GPA and will graduate next month with 14 AP courses under his belt (taking seven during his senior year). He earned a scholarship to attend Harvard in September, where he is leaning toward a major in applied mathematics with a focus on economics and biology.
Along the way to all of the projects and successes that Ferguson has been a part of he has collected $176,000 in grants that have helped fund the Post Crashers Club and Mustangs against Hunger, provide fresh vegetables for veterans, and make and deliver hundreds of meals. Post Crashers is in its fifth year. Volunteers have made 1,300 full-course meals for homeless veterans in transitional housing and more than 12,000 lunches for the homeless. It has raised more than 5,000 pounds of produce for those in need.
He will continue funding Post Crashers and is working with the students who are taking it over by helping with grants when he can. The graduating senior said he hopes to work with those who are food insecure in Boston, and added Harvard runs two homeless shelters along with an after-school and summer program with at-risk youth, and has a food redistribution system. He just may have some ideas for some of his own projects in Cambridge and Boston as well.
Asked to reflect on the past four years and the efforts that helped her son to be named a presidential scholar, Carol Ferguson said, “I can't begin to tell you how proud we are of him. He has worked so hard and is so dedicated to his studies and his two clubs — Post Crashers and Mustangs against Hunger. Bradley is very special, he is quiet and humble. We know that he will continue working hard in school and serving his community. He very much wants to see zero hunger in his lifetime. Keith and I are very blessed to have such kind and caring children.”
To learn more about the Presidential Scholars program see www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.