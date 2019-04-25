Mainland Show Choir takes silver at Festival Disney

The Mainland Regional High School Show Choir traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete in Festival Disney.
Festival Disney is a music competition for bands, orchestras and choirs. The competitors come from all over the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
The Mainland Show Choir competed against other show choirs in individual categories as well as the overall Specialty Choir category which includes jazz choirs, show choirs, madrigal choirs and gospel choirs.
The Mainland Show Choir received a ranking of superior, placed best in class in the Show Choir Category, and received a silver overall — the second highest score — among specialty choirs.
The Mainland Show Choir, consisting of 16 students who audition to be part of the ensemble, is in its second year.
On the group's flight home from Orlando, one of the flight attendants from Southwest sang for the plane. When she found out the Mainland Show Choir was on board, she asked the group to sing. So at 10 p.m. at night, on the plane, they did.
Observers report there were tears from the flight attendants and loud applause from the people on the plane.
The students of the Mainland Show Choir clearly love sharing their talents and how well they sing as a group. Kristen Lavery, music supervisor at Mainland and chaperone on the trip, said when asked about the group: “The Show Choir is like a family. They supported each other along the way in preparation for the Disney trip. They showed the importance of working together as a full ensemble toward the common goal. It was very cool to see them succeed on the big stage of Festival Disney.”
Amy Melson, high school choir, keyboard and AP music theory educator at Mainland Regional High School, added, “They are a strong, supportive team. And it shows in everything they do.”