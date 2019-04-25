Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Mainland Show Choir takes silver at Festival Disney

The Mainland Regional High School Show Choir traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete in Festival Disney.

Festival Disney is a music competition for bands, orchestras and choirs. The competitors come from all over the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The Mainland Show Choir competed against other show choirs in individual categories as well as the overall Specialty Choir category which includes jazz choirs, show choirs, madrigal choirs and gospel choirs.

The Mainland Show Choir received a ranking of superior, placed best in class in the Show Choir Category, and received a silver overall — the second highest score — among specialty choirs.

The Mainland Show Choir, consisting of 16 students who audition to be part of the ensemble, is in its second year.

On the group's flight home from Orlando, one of the flight attendants from Southwest sang for the plane. When she found out the Mainland Show Choir was on board, she asked the group to sing. So at 10 p.m. at night, on the plane, they did.

Observers report there were tears from the flight attendants and loud applause from the people on the plane.

The students of the Mainland Show Choir clearly love sharing their talents and how well they sing as a group. Kristen Lavery, music supervisor at Mainland and chaperone on the trip, said when asked about the group: “The Show Choir is like a family. They supported each other along the way in preparation for the Disney trip. They showed the importance of working together as a full ensemble toward the common goal. It was very cool to see them succeed on the big stage of Festival Disney.”

Amy Melson, high school choir, keyboard and AP music theory educator at Mainland Regional High School, added, “They are a strong, supportive team. And it shows in everything they do.”

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.