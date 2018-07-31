LINWOOD — As they have done in years past, Mainland Regional High Schools boys and girls soccer players and friends laced up and played a spirited and competitive soccer game Saturday night at All Wars Memorial Park.
But this game was special, as they played for their friend and onetime teammate Aisling Cooke, who died Sept. 3, 2014, as the result of a car crash on Route 40 in Hamilton Township. Cooke, 14, of Linwood, was an incoming freshman and soccer standout who, along with four of her Mustang teammates, was headed to a charity soccer tournament at St. Augustine Prep at the time of the crash. The driver and other passengers in the car were also hurt. Nicholas Garreffi, of Vineland, the driver of the vehicle that struck the Volkswagen Jetta with the five soccer players, was found guilty of vehicular homicide in July 2017.
Georgia Shoen, 18, a teammate of Cooke’s since they first kicked around a ball about the age of 4, said playing the game Saturday in Aisling’s honor meant so much to her.
“Going back to when we all played MUSA (Mainland United Soccer Association) soccer together, we would have games at the end of our season with the boys team. It was always competitive and always something we looked forward to,” said Shoen.
Previously, the Mainland boys and girls teams played a game in Aisling’s honor in November, at the end of the soccer season, but now it’s different. Shoen graduated in June, as Cooke would have. All of those teammates for years will head out to their respective colleges in a few weeks, and so Sam and Phyllis Watt of MUSA and Chris Meade, the Mainland boys soccer head coach, helped organize the first ever alumni soccer game Saturday.
The heart of the game was tied to the big heart painted on the field with Aisling Cook’s #4 inside.
“We played this game together for fun when we were younger, and it meant so much for all of us to be able to play it in Aisling’s honor,” said Shoen.
While the plan was for a laid-back, fun game, the competitive juices got rolling and it was a close game -exactly what Aisling would have enjoyed, according to her mother, Deidre Cooke. The white team came out on top 3-2, but Shoen said while it was nice to win, what was even better was to have all the alumni players there.
Shoen said they plan to play another alumni game next July.
“They are such good kids, all of them, and they do remember Aisling and the love she had for the game and for her friends,” Deidre Cooke said. “Her friends are very committed to this game going forward, and it is wonderful to look forward to all of them being together again and remembering her next July.