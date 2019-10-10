The pendulum of education in New Jersey has swung toward a focus on the social emotional needs of students to increase outcomes and achievement while maintaining accountability via standardized assessment, a standards-based curriculum and performance reports. Moreover, this is the heart and soul of Mainland Regional High School’s Multi-Tier System of Support for all students.
MTSS is an interconnected, multifaceted framework of supports for the academic, behavioral and social-emotional needs of students. It is within a tiered system of supports that Mainland Regional will sharpen its focus on student learning while creating interventions that will support not only the academic needs of students, but also their behavioral and social emotional needs where they negatively affect learning. Studies and research regarding the impact of adverse childhood experiences on student outcomes and a developing brain indicate school culture and climate coupled with effective instruction creates an educational environment ripe for learning. Ideally, teaching and learning go hand-in-hand, but when faculty evaluations indicate effective instruction is taking place in the classroom, then we must sharpen our efforts to support and measure student learning within a framework that accounts for factors beyond the classroom that may be affecting a student’s ability to learn.
To this end, Mainland Regional High School’s professional development for the 2019-2020 school year is focused on student learning via the districtwide implementation of the PLC at Work framework created by Richard and Rebecca DuFour. In their book, "Learning by Doing," the DuFours and Robert Eaker, Thomas W. Many and Mike Mattos describe a PLC, or professional learning community, as "a never-ending process in which educators commit to working together to ensure higher levels of learning for every student. They achieve this outcome by learning together about the best practices proven to increase student learning, applying what they have learned, and using evidence of student learning to make decisions and revisions in practice to help even more students learn at higher levels.”
We believe academically that students perform at their potential when they are supported both in- and outside of the classroom by educators that are engaged in a PLC. We also believe we must remove the barriers that create instructional silos within departments and individual classrooms to foster collective responsibility for student outcomes and performance. This PLC at Work framework engages teachers of common content in collaborative discussions regarding not only essential content and standards, but more importantly, student learning. Specifically, teachers work cyclically to answer four guiding questions that include: (1) What do we want students to know and be able to do? (2) How will we know when students have learned it? (3) What will we do when students haven’t learned it? (4) What will we do to extend the learning when students already know it? The district’s commitment to the PLC at Work framework is needed to sharpen our focus on student learning to increase outcomes for ALL students.
To address the behavior and social emotional needs of students, administrators and faculty members attended workshops on resiliency, positive behavior support in schools and the statewide New Jersey Department of Education equity conference. In addition, Dr. Kim Spagone is the district’s newly appointed social emotional learning coordinator who works with faculty to address students’ behavioral and social-emotional needs that affect learning in the classroom. In addition to the implementation of the PLC at Work framework through Solution Tree, the district has partnered with Rutgers University to develop a code of conduct, behavioral expectations and interventions based on positive behavioral supports and will continue its rollout of the Microsoft Office 365 for Education platform.
The district believes that student learning does not happen in a vacuum and that factors beyond the classroom directly impact student outcomes. To this end, the district will continue supporting the whole child through these initiatives in support of our Strategic Plan with the goal of positively affecting every student, every day.
Upcoming Events at MRHS
• The high school’s fall play, "Our Town" by Thorton Wilder, will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
• The Eighth Grade Open House for prospective students will be in the high school’s auditorium 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
• “Haunted Hallways” at the high school will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. This event is open to community members and their children living in Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point.
• Mainland Regional High School’s Instant Decision Day for 12th-grade students will be Tuesday, Oct. 29.
• The joint College Fair between Mainland Regional High School and Ocean City High School will be held at Mainland on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. More than 70 colleges and universities will be attendance.
• The 21 Down Dance sponsored by the high school’s Student Council will be 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the high school cafeteria.
• The homecoming game against Ocean City High School will be 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
• The Homecoming Dance will be 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the high school.
• Spirit Week will be Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
• National Honor Society induction will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the high school’s auditorium.
