LINWOOD — The green and white will be flying Friday afternoon as the Mainland Regional High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducts its class of 2018. The Mustangs have had some outstanding teams as well as individuals over the years that have not only brought accolades and a lot of excitement to the school but who have also led by example and shared their talents with the school community.
The inductees this year have all done just that. EThe hall of fame committee, which includes Brian Booth, Bernadette Daley, Jill Hatz, Billy Kern, Jaclyn Roesch, Bill Shaughnessy and Chuck Smith, vetted all the nominees prior to induction.
The criterion for consideration into the Mainland Regional Hall of Fame is that the athlete must be at least five years past their graduation date to be considered. For a coach to be inducted into the hall of fame, they must have coached for at least five years and be retired before being considered.
The induction will be 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, in the Mustang Café at the school, where each of the new members of the Hall of Fame will have the chance to say something. From there it will be on to the Mainland football game at 6 p.m. The Mustangs take on the Bridgeton Bulldogs. The newest members of the Mainland Hall of Fame will be introduced and honored at halftime prior to the band performance.
Nominations for future consideration may be done through the athletic directors’ office, 609-927-9589.
The inductees for 2018
• Champion swimmer Emily Bateman, a 2003 MRHS graduate who was The Press of Atlantic City swimmer of the year three times and also excelled at field hockey.
• Brent Caprio, a 2009 Mainland graduate who went on to set records as the quarterback at The College of William and Mary. His career path kept him in football. He is a scout for the Washington Redskins.
• Coach Bob Coffey, who was head football coach at Mainland from 1986 to 2015. He amassed a record of 187-116-2 and brought home South Jersey titles in 1996, 1997, 2002 and 2008.
• Brad Eisler, a 1997 Mainland graduate who went on to be a star defensive back at Dartmouth College.
• Coach Karl Geisinger, a retired girls basketball coach who orchestrated more than 400 wins in his 24 years leading the Lady Mustangs.
• Harry “Whitey” Haak and the 2002 Mainland Golf team that won the South Jersey title. Haak retired in 2007 but over his career at Mainland coached boys’ tennis, basketball, girl’s cross country and golf. He was the Press of Atlantic City Golf Coach of the decade for the 1980’s.
1991 Mainland Boys Basketball team coached by Dan Merrifield, which won the 1991 South Jersey sectional title.
2002 and 2003 Mainland Cross Country team coached by Dan Heyman that went undefeated in back to back years with runners including Greg Hughes, Brian Gertzen, and Spenser Popeson.