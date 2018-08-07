LINWOOD — Mainland Regional High School Vice Principal and former Principal Kevin Burns is leaving to take the principal position at Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon.
Burns came to Mainland from Ventnor and was part of the Mainland administrative team for the past seven years, five as vice principal and the past two as principal. In May, Burns asked to step down and return to his former position. Superintendent Mark Marrone assumed the principal's duties in addition to his own.
Burns and his family live in Absecon. He said he enjoyed his time at Mainland and would have been content to finish out his career there.
“The Emma C. Attales Middle School is the only public school for which I would ever consider leaving Mainland. When the principal position opened up at Attales, I couldn’t let the opportunity pass without giving it a shot,” said Burns. “While I enjoyed my time at both Ventnor and Mainland, I’m very much looking forward to ‘going home’ to Absecon.”
Marrone said with the resignation of Burns there will be some administrative team reshuffling to realign responsibilities.
Board of Education President Jill Ojserkis said the Mainland BOE has no plans to hire a separate principal.
“We believe that Mark Marrone will be able to successfully act in the dual capacity as superintendent and principal,” said Ojserkis. “However, the agreement for him to serve in both positions was carefully crafted so that if either the BOE or Mr. Marrone believes that separating the same is in the best interests of the district, we have the opportunity to do so. We anticipate that Mr. Marrone will be recommending how best to utilize administrative resources at the next board meeting.”
Burns earned his undergraduate degree from Albright College in Reading and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Rowan University. He leaves the vice principal position at a salary of $109,000. The starting salary for the Absecon middle school principal position is $112,000.
Burns’ final day at Mainland is tentatively Aug. 24, but he may be approved to leave for his new position sooner.