You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Make some red, white and blue plans for Memorial Day

Though Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off for summer at the shore, it is also a somber holiday. Those men and women in uniform who have paid the ultimate price for their nation are remembered on this special day. Fallen veterans from all wars are remembered in speeches, poems and often with taps. Each of the Mainland communities mark Memorial Day with patriotic remembrances.

Northfield

The first event is 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Park. Planned by Mayor Erland Chau, the event will include patriotic speeches and songs as well as a reading of "Flanders Field." The Mainland Regional High School Marching Band is scheduled to perform. Veterans Park is at 1913 Oak Ave.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road. Parking is available across the street at the Northfield library. Check the city’s Facebook page for weather updates. For more information, contact Shannon Campbell at 609-641-2832, ext. 125, or email scampbell@cityofnorthfield.org

Linwood

The Memorial Day events will kick-off in Linwood at 10 a.m., when the parade with Scouts, baseball teams and families on decorated bikes will travel from the Masonic Temple at Shore Road and Poplar Avenue to All Wars Memorial Park. The Mainland Regional High School Marching Band is slated to participate. Military vehicles along with fire trucks are expected to be a part of the annual parade.

Once the parade arrives at the All Wars Memorial Park, the Mainland Regional High School band will perform. There are speeches planned and the Linwood Citizen of the Year will be announced.

There are no contingency plans for inclement weather. Check the Linwood Board of Recreation Facebook page for any updates.

Somers Point

Somers Point will honor veterans with their annual Memorial Day parade. The parade will feature sports teams, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts along with students and their families from the Somers Point schools. All are invited to walk on Memorial Day and be a part of the parade.

They will assemble and proceed from the Dawes Avenue School to Shore Road and arrive at Patriots Park, corner of Bethel Road and Veterans Way, where there will be speeches, songs, bagpipes and the American Legion Riders.

In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the VFW across the street on Bethel Road.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.