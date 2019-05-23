Make some red, white and blue plans for Memorial Day

Though Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off for summer at the shore, it is also a somber holiday. Those men and women in uniform who have paid the ultimate price for their nation are remembered on this special day. Fallen veterans from all wars are remembered in speeches, poems and often with taps. Each of the Mainland communities mark Memorial Day with patriotic remembrances.
Northfield
The first event is 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Park. Planned by Mayor Erland Chau, the event will include patriotic speeches and songs as well as a reading of "Flanders Field." The Mainland Regional High School Marching Band is scheduled to perform. Veterans Park is at 1913 Oak Ave.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road. Parking is available across the street at the Northfield library. Check the city’s Facebook page for weather updates. For more information, contact Shannon Campbell at 609-641-2832, ext. 125, or email scampbell@cityofnorthfield.org
Linwood
The Memorial Day events will kick-off in Linwood at 10 a.m., when the parade with Scouts, baseball teams and families on decorated bikes will travel from the Masonic Temple at Shore Road and Poplar Avenue to All Wars Memorial Park. The Mainland Regional High School Marching Band is slated to participate. Military vehicles along with fire trucks are expected to be a part of the annual parade.
Once the parade arrives at the All Wars Memorial Park, the Mainland Regional High School band will perform. There are speeches planned and the Linwood Citizen of the Year will be announced.
There are no contingency plans for inclement weather. Check the Linwood Board of Recreation Facebook page for any updates.
Somers Point
Somers Point will honor veterans with their annual Memorial Day parade. The parade will feature sports teams, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts along with students and their families from the Somers Point schools. All are invited to walk on Memorial Day and be a part of the parade.
They will assemble and proceed from the Dawes Avenue School to Shore Road and arrive at Patriots Park, corner of Bethel Road and Veterans Way, where there will be speeches, songs, bagpipes and the American Legion Riders.
In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the VFW across the street on Bethel Road.