Question: What can I do to lessen the humidity in my home?
Answer: There are several things to be done to combat humidity issues. Humidity in the home is often caused by moisture in the crawlspace or basement.
A variety of things can cause humidity issues in the home:
• Open foundation vents
• Bad vapor barrier installation or no vapor barrier
• Leaking pipes
• HVAC or high efficiency water heater condensate drains that are draining into crawlspace
• Gutter downspouts not routed away from foundation properly
• Clogged gutters overflowing onto areas not graded properly
When there is high moisture and humidity under a home, it can cause ductwork to sweat and water droplets to form on all floor insulation, floor joists, plumbing pipes — pretty much every surface under a home.
This water will evaporate and through what’s called stack effect, the moisture makes its way into the home and causes high humidity levels. This can make a cool home feel very clammy and uncomfortable. It can also do harm to the occupants and contents inside of the home. It can also do structural damage under a home in extreme cases.
— Clay Pierce of Clay’s Climate Control
