The South Jersey Jazz Society will host a very special jazz Mardi Gras Mask Making event starting at noon on Feb. 17 at Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point.
This will be the perfect activity in preparation for the South Jersey Jazz Society’s Annual Mardi Gras celebration on March 1.
This a free event, but free will donation are encouraged. All mask making materials will be provided.
Food and drink will be available for purchase and New Orlean style music will be in the offing to help set the mode for a great Sunday afternoon.
For more information or for reservations email info@southjerseyjazz.org or call 609-927-6677.