Tony Mart Presents a late season finale to the CRDA Summer Concert Series: Mardi Gras AC when one of the hottest, most popular funky jam bands on the New Orleans scene today, Galactic, performs with its big band sound and sultry, soulful lead singer for the evening, Erica Falls.
The show will light up the Atlantic City Boardwalk 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, when Galactic performs a final free concert featuring Erica Falls' sultry, soulful lead vocals at Kennedy Plaza.
For more information see Tonymart.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.