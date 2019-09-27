Galactic, November 2018. Photographed at Pizza Delicious, New Orleans LA.

Ben Ellman, Robert Mercurio, Stanton Moore, Jeff Raines, and Rich Vogel of Galactic, November 2018. Photographed at Pizza Delicious, New Orleans LA.

Tony Mart Presents a late season finale to the CRDA Summer Concert Series: Mardi Gras AC when one of the hottest, most popular funky jam bands on the New Orleans scene today, Galactic, performs with its big band sound and sultry, soulful lead singer for the evening, Erica Falls.

The show will light up the Atlantic City Boardwalk 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, when Galactic performs a final free concert featuring Erica Falls' sultry, soulful lead vocals at Kennedy Plaza.

For more information see Tonymart.com.

Load comments