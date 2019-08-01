Can introductions move you out of difficult situations and lead you in a better direction? Of course they have the potential to do so but how many of us take those potential opportunities and turn them into something?
In putting together a bio for an upcoming public speaking opportunity, I had a realization. When adding up the number of years working in business development providing counseling, training and assistance to business in our region, conservatively speaking I have introduced myself to or been introduced to well over 25,000 people. This number includes those counseled, trained, spoken to during presentations, meetings, mixers and conversed with over the phone and e-mail. And that is just during professional activities and work hours.
That is a pretty big number. While each of those introductions has not resulted in positive impact or successful growth or development of a business, they all had the potential to move a person, an idea or a concept forward.
Many times the introduction was facilitated by someone who we had worked with in the past, while others made a self-introduction. Similarly, sometimes I directly introduced myself to someone and other times relied on introduction assistance from someone else.
Whether you are in business or in between work options, making introductions and creating connections with those you have been introduced to can lead you to more and better opportunities.
Speaking of opportunities, a few weeks back I wrote about opportunities, odds and options. A reader sent me an email and introduced himself. He explained that while he was good at what he did, he was not a strong marketer. He asked me if it was possible to meet and explained his “option” was to meet with to increase the “odds” that he would have more “opportunity” to market to more people.
He turned out to be right. We have met twice since his email and he is developing a strategy to increase his marketing and grow his business. To further explore the idea of introductions, on his second visit he introduced me to his wife, who is an entrepreneur as well in a different type of business.
Here are a few thoughts on making introductions and connections:
Actively seek introductions to people you feel are good positive examples working in or around your industry or field of choice. This includes industry leaders and also those rising up in the area or region.
Do not fear the introduction. A handshake, smile and welcome opening remark can go a long way. Even a brief pleasant encounter can make a lasting impression.
View the introduction as the potential beginning of something good. This is a key part of building a relationship. Think long term. Do not feel this is the only time you will meet or converse with that person. A foundation and the future can begin with the introduction.
Do not hesitate to ask others who may have a relationship with the person you want to meet to introduce you. This is probably the most underutilized action when it comes to meeting and being introduced to people.
Whether it is the work you do or where you want to be working, making introductions can move you in a positive direction. By the way, have we met? I am Joe Molineaux, and it is very nice to meet you. ...