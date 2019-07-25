Ocean City — Eight-time MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry will speak at the Ocean City Tabernacle at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services. Throughout his 17-year career, Strawberry played with the Mets, Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees, winning four World Series titles and leading the National League in home runs in 1988 with 39.
From battling cancer to substance abuse and addiction, Darryl's life has taken many turns, but the greatest was surrendering to God and giving his life to Christ. Committed to using his status and story to serve the Lord as an ordained minister, he is on a mission to help others transform their lives.
Laura Story will perform a concert Sunday evening at 7 p.m. A Bible teacher, bestselling author, worship leader, and Grammy Award–winning singer/songwriter, Laura is known for songs such as “Indescribable” and “Mighty to Save.” Her number one hit “Blessings” was certified gold in 2011 and inspired her first book, “What If Your Blessings Come Through Raindrops.” Her music and writing, including her second book, “When God Doesn’t Fix It,” show God’s love and grace intersecting with real life and serve as a reminder that despite questions or circumstances, He is the ultimate author of our story.
With a master’s degree in theological studies and a doctorate in worship studies, Laura has served as a worship leader at Perimeter Church in Atlanta since 2005. But her greatest joy is being a wife to Martin and mother to Josie, Ben, Griffin, and Timothy.
Join us at the Ocean City Tabernacle to hear more distinguished speakers every Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. through September 8. For a complete list of events and speakers, visit OCTabernacle.org.