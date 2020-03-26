Greetings Mustang Nation,
We understand that uncertainty can create uneasiness, which in turn increases stress and anxiety for many. We also know that the unknown is unsettling and that questions are inevitable. We are in constant communication with the College Board seeking guidance regarding future administrations of the ACT, SAT, PSAT and Advanced Placement examinations. At this time, the SAT on May 2 and ACT on April 4 have been cancelled, while the SAT on June 6 is still tentatively scheduled and the ACT is tentatively being offered on June 13 and July 18. Additionally, the New Jersey Department of Education on Tuesday, March 24, provided guidance to school districts announcing that the, “State of New Jersey is cancelling all statewide student assessments for the spring 2020 testing window. This includes the springtime administration of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessments (NJSLA), ACCESS for ELLs, and the Dynamic Learning Maps (DLM) assessment.”
We are also monitoring guidance from the N.J. Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as we discuss the effect of this current health emergency on the prom, after prom and ultimately graduation. At this time, the Mainland Regional High School IS NOT CANCELLING the prom and after prom on Saturday, May 30, but if local, state and federal guidance continues to mandate or recommend social distancing or limits the number of people permitted to gather, the prom will be cancelled. The district strongly recommends that students and their families are mindful of prom and after prom expenses and the return and refund policies for items purchased for the prom. Even though, these events are NOT cancelled at this time, the district is choosing to monitor guidance moving forward because the prom is more than 8 weeks away.
Furthermore, and at this time, Mainland Regional High School's graduation ceremony is still scheduled for Friday, June 19. We will continue to monitor local, State and federal guidance to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our students and families. Even though the high school's graduation ceremony is still scheduled for Friday, June 19, this is not a guarantee that the date of the ceremony or ceremony itself will not be changed based on guidance and relevant information
We are also awaiting guidance from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association regarding the status of the spring athletic season. In the near future, we will post guidance on the District’s website (mainlandregional.net) regarding the aforementioned assessments and events. In addition, the district’s website has important information regarding accessing virtual schooling for students and their families. If you are a student in need of internet access or a computer to complete your virtual assignments, please do not hesitate to contact the high school’s IT department at help@mainlandregional.on.spiceworks.com or call 609-927-4151, ext. 1090, and leave a message that includes your student ID number and contact information.
Furthermore, we have revised the high school’s virtual daily instructional schedule based on feedback from students, teachers, administrators and parents/guardians beginning on Wednesday, March 25. For more information about the revised virtual instructional schedule, please go to mainlandregional.net.
We want our students to know that we are here, and you are not forgotten. Students and their families should reach out to teachers, school counselors and case managers with concerns and/or questions.
Students should log on to Microsoft Teams 8 a.m. Monday through Friday for instruction and assignments. Three days’ worth of meals (breakfast and lunch) will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays for students who participate in the high school’s meal program and/or students in need, at students’ assigned bus pick-up locations two hours after their regularly scheduled bus pick-up time. For example, if a student’s regularly scheduled bus pick-up time is 7:15 a.m., then they should arrive at their bus pick-up location at 9:15 a.m. to pick up their meals. In addition, from 8 to 10 a.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays, meals for pick-up will also be available in Northfield in the parking lot across from the Northfield Community School on Mill Road; in Linwood in the front loop of Mainland Regional High School on Oak Avenue; and in Somers Point in the Kmart shopping center parking lot.
Finally, thank you to all of our teachers, aides, administrators, school counselors, case managers, administrative support staff, bus drivers and maintenance/custodial personnel for their tireless efforts in ensuring the continuity of instruction and services for our students and for ensuring that the high school has been thoroughly disinfected. In addition, thank you to our students, families and community members for working in partnership with us to endure and ultimately overcome this current health crisis. We will continue to navigate this uncertainty together because we are “One Family, One School, One Community.”
