MRHS SADD Club Holds Mr. Mainland Competition

LINWOOD — The Mr. Mainland Contest, which is sponsored by the Students Against Destructive Decisions Club, was held Wednesday, April 10, at Mainland Regional High School.
The contest was opened by Grace Gallagher, Julianna D’Onofrio, Jordan Schallus and Brooke Kelly, the SADD Club officers. They then introduced the emcees for the evening, Zachary Giovanetti and Frank Marascio.
Eleven senior boys worked hard in the weeks prior to the program to prepare their best talent for the audience. These included showcasing their talents of singing, dancing and playing various musical instruments. The group participated in swimwear, talent and formal wear segments, during which they were asked random questions.
The contestants for the 2019 contest were Michael Carroll, Kyle Goodman, Pat Taylor, Dean Hall, Billy Rodgers, Jack Hassett, Jesse Stokes, Dominic Grasso, Matt Loguidice, Artur Menezes and Jaden DeMario
The winners:
• Mr. Mainland 2019 Jaden DeMario
• First runner up Michael Carroll
• Second runner up Jack Hassett
Along with the SADD Club advisers, Judi Latina and Marisa McDole, the contest was directed by Judy Cline. The opening number dance was choreographed by Clare Eger.
The club offered a special thank you to Formal Dimensions for its generosity in donating the tuxedos for the contestants.
Staff and students worked to make the event a success by either printing tickets and programs, selling and collecting tickets and/or judging the event.