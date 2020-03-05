LINWOOD — It was a short walk from the Middle East to Eastern Europe to South American and just a stroll to India and Australia at Belhaven Middle School cafetorium last week during the annual Multicultural Event.
Organized by Catherine Evinski, the evening has taken on a life of its own. “I really only brought it up to families if they wanted to share their culture, and they took it and ran from there,” Evinski said.
Riviria Owusu is a sixth-grade student whose parents settled in Linwood and are originally from Ghana. She wore a native outfit that she said would be perfect for a special occasion like an African wedding. “I just decided to wear it tonight and if anyone has questions, I enjoy answering questions about my family’s culture,” said Owusu.
Cousins Angely and Marily Castillo dressed for the occasion in outfits from Colombia and Mexico. They also designed a display board that explained their heritage. Their parents made tamales and brought candies popular in Mexico to share.
Pierogis are popular in Poland and in Linwood as well, just ask Anna Mozdzan and Ewa Wojcieshowski. Originally from Poland, both are now living in Linwood. They made a mountain of traditional pierogis with potatoes to share, which were quickly enjoyed by the visitors to the booth.
The Wurzer family invited visitors to their booth to take a taste of Down Under with scoop of vegemite, a traditional spread in Australia. Sara Wurzer, who grew up in Australia, cautioned the taste takes some getting used to, but she finds it quite delicious. Her kids, not so much. The Wurzer kids, who love to visit their relatives each summer in Australia, were having fun educating their friends about life and nature in Australia complete with koalas and kangaroos.
While the tastes and the music at the annual Multicultural Event were fun, Tamim Naber and Samar Bursheh said the evening has a much larger meaning. “This is such a wonderful event. I think it teaches our children about respect. They try different foods and talk about things in their country and realize they are all more alike than they are different, and that is a very important lesson to learn as a child. It teaches them, hopefully, to be a more considerate and understanding adults, and that is something I think we can all aspire for our children to be,” Bursheh said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.