NORTHFIELD — Partners in Learning, a nonprofit preschool, will open its doors Sept. 5 offering programming for both typical students and children with autism as well.
Kathleen McCabe-Odri, PhD., with a background in applied behavioral analysis, is the executive director and founder of Partners in Learning. McCabe-Odri said the school has an exciting and challenging program with a successful track record that prepares students well for kindergarten.
Partners in Learning opened its doors in 1999 at its Cherry Wood location in Gloucester County and in 2003 opened its Country Acres site in Williamstown. She said the decision to expand to Northfield was because the community was underserved with this type of preschool program in which typical students are able to learn successfully alongside students with autism.
The classes are taught by certified preschool teachers with instructional aides, who are called shadows, in the classroom for the autistic students. She said the focus in the classroom is on the teacher, with the shadows assisting their students as needed.
“We call our classroom aides shadows because the degree of their involvement with the autistic student depends upon the need for each activity,” said McCabe-Odri. “And like a shadow that can get larger or smaller, sometimes our students will need more and sometimes they will be able to allow the student to learn by modeling the typical students in the classroom. That is the goal.”
Nicole Rzemyk, of Egg Harbor Township, is the director of the new Northfield campus, 408 New Road, and said the ideal mix is about 25 percent autistic students. The preschool is able to accommodate 27 students. She is busy putting the finishing touches on the facility that previously housed Giggles and Scribbles preschool.
The philosophy of Partners in Learning is to provide an atmosphere that is filled with hands-on experience that will make learning fun and providing students with a successful first school experience. It offers developmentally appropriate learning opportunities and problem-solving experiences through individual and group activities.
There are stations for technology and science as well as play. The facility features a one-on-one room where students who may need more repetition will be able to work with the teacher or shadow to reinforce the lesson or behavior that is being taught. Rzemyk said the shadows keep a record on iPads of the autistic students' successes throughout the day and are able to give parents data-based feedback on their children's progress.
Right now, friends, teachers and school families are rolling up their sleeves and helping to get the Northfield location ready for students on September 5. Rzemyk said they are looking for donations if anyone has outdoor toys for the play yard behind the preschool and a shed to house them.
“People have been very supportive of our program. We are a nonprofit, so much of what we are doing we just jump in and do,” said Rzemyk who said her husband has been painting, putting up sheet rock, hanging doors and more and others have done work to make Partners in Learning Northfield new and fresh for students on the first day.
The Partners in Learning program meets the requirements for New Jersey of the Autism Insurance Act and for many students who are diagnosed on the autism spectrum, the cost of the preschool is covered by insurance. The tuition rates for typical students depend on the number of days the student attends and whether they attend full or half day. The center offers before- and after-school care programs as well from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
For more information on Partners in Learning see partnersinlearningnj.org or call Rzemyk at 856-261-5141.