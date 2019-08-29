The Northfield City School District is very excited to welcome all of our students for the 2019-2020 school year. Our commitment to making Northfield the best school district for students to learn and grow and our enthusiasm to work with all of our families in doing so has never been stronger. The start of every school year is filled with unknown opportunities. The opportunities to meet new challenges, make new friends, make new memories and learn about ourselves as individuals are boundless. Yes, in education we get to start each year with a clean slate and that is what makes the beginning of school such an exciting time.
This year, we are very excited to continue with the full-day preschool program that started in January 2019. The program will serve seventy 3- and 4-year-old students across five classrooms. Also continuing into the second year for the 2019-20 school year will be the new English Language Arts series in grades kindergarten through second (Super Kids) and grade six (Collections). Additionally, we will be introducing Big Ideas Math in grade 5 and extending the ELA Collections series into grade 7.
Equally exciting is the continued professional development our staff has been engaged in over the summer. A team of ten staff members and two administrators participated in a three-day social and emotional learning conference to continue the work that was started last year to create a learning-rich environment where students feel safe and welcomed. Differentiated instruction will also continue to be a focus in our classrooms to ensure we are able to support and extend learning for every student in our schools.
Our administrative team, teachers, facilities staff, support staff and the Board of Education has been very busy this summer hiring new staff, updating curriculum, reviewing policies, creating programming and preparing our facilities for the arrival of our students on Thursday, Sept. 5. This will be a single-session day for students only. Some other important dates for the start of the school year are as follows:
• Preschool orientation: Wednesday, Sept. 4 (8:45 a.m. in the library)
• Kindergarten orientation: Wednesday, Sept. 4 (9 a.m. in the library)
• Back to School Nights:
Grades PK-2 — Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Grades 3-4 — Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Grades 5-6 — Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Grades 7-8 — Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Please visit our website at ncs-nj.org to receive the most up-to-date information of the great things happening in our schools. You can also like us on Facebook or Twitter.
