Northfield library event celebrates life of MLK

NORTHFIELD — City Councilwoman Susan M. Korngut and Alexander Bland, of Cape May County, hosted a celebration to honor the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Otto Bruyns Public Library.

Pastor Harold Harris of Macedonia Baptist Church in Cape May opened the celebration with prayer and reflection on King’s legacy while Nydia Ruiz, a ninth-grader at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, kicked off the remembrance with the national anthem.

Local recording artist, Lizz Sooy, sang “Amazing Grace” to the more than fifty who came with their children to honor King.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Atlantic County Freeholders Ashley Bennett and Caren Fitzpatrick spoke of the impact of King’s work on the country and in their own lives.

But the people had come to hear one speaker, and King did not disappoint as he delivered his iconic speech from 1963 and declared, “I Have A Dream,” via a projector and YouTube.

Korngut and Bland closed out the ceremony by reminding those who had gathered that it is not enough to honor King but that we must continue the work that would swing open the doors of opportunity for all.

