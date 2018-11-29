Northfield Mothers League is Thinking of You

NORTHFIELD — More than a dozen members of the Northfield Mothers League made laps around the kitchen table at host Diane Dearborn's home as they filled plates with fresh homemade cookies. Across the kitchen others ladled some of the 12 homemade soups into containers. Girl Scouts tucked candies and cards onto the plates and slipped them into plastic. Nearby NML members Marge Fopeano and Sarah Lahey sealed the individual plates before they were tucked into boxes along with the soup for delivery that evening.
As has been a tradition for more than 20 years, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving is reserved for the Northfield Mothers League's Thinking of You project. It is not elaborate or fancy, it is a community project that comes strictly from the heart. The group of mothers say they care about their neighbors with a smile and piles of snickerdoodles, oatmeal butterscotch and chocolate chip cookies along with chicken noodle, vegetable and split pea soup.
Started in the early 1990s by member Terry McGann, Thinking of You was created so that Northfield neighbors would know that someone was thinking of them as the Thanksgiving holiday approached. Shut-ins, elderly, friends in need of a cheerful smile and a warm thought get a knock on their door and a delivery that is homemade.
Each year names are submitted for the project, and when all the cookies are portioned out and the plastic containers of soup are filled, the members will pick up their list and their box and head out for deliveries. This year’s chairpersons, Jennifer Fresh and Renee Smith, organized the deliveries and made sure there was something for each of the 45 people on the list.
Lahey said 12 members made their best homemade soups and 18 members each baked at least five dozen cookies for the annual effort. They also put together five food baskets with all of the fixings of a Thanksgiving dinner. Mothers League members donated all of the food for the baskets along with the cookies and soups.
“We look forward to this each year. I delivered one of the food baskets to a family and the little girl was literally jumping up and down she was so excited that her family would get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. Some members were sad when they discovered that a person on their list had passed away since last Thanksgiving, but the new family living in the home were very appreciative of the friendly gesture of the Northfield Mothers League,” said Lahey. “Last year I was the secretary of the group and got to see all of the thank you notes that came in. Some of them truly brought tears to your eyes as the people said how much that delivery of cookies and soup meant to them.”
For more information on the Northfield Mothers League, check their Facebook page.