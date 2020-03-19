NORTHFIELD — Spaghetti and meat balls were the menu of the day Thursday, March 12, at the Northfield Community School.

The Northfield Mothers League's annual spaghetti dinner is the group's largest fundraiser of the year. It funds many outreach programs throughout the year that benefit Northfield families as well as local elderly and shut-ins.

There were plenty of helping hands as members put together a tasty dinner capped off with many delicious homemade choices for dessert.

This year, due to coronavirus concerns, the league offered curbside pickup.

