NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Mothers' League is preparing for its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

The meal will include homemade meatballs with spaghetti, salad, Italian bread, butter homemade desserts and a drink.

The event will include door prizes.

Take-out meals are available, as are limited vegetarian options. 

The dinner will be held 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road. Prices are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for children. 

For more information, call Stephanie Hughes at 609-442-1507.

