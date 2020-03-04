NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Mothers' League is preparing for its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser.
The meal will include homemade meatballs with spaghetti, salad, Italian bread, butter homemade desserts and a drink.
The event will include door prizes.
Take-out meals are available, as are limited vegetarian options.
The dinner will be held 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road. Prices are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for children.
For more information, call Stephanie Hughes at 609-442-1507.
