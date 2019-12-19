NORTHFIELD — For three decades, members of the Northfield Mothers League have pooled their collective culinary talent to brighten up the holiday for neighbors. The Sunday afternoon before Thanksgiving member Diane Dearborn hosted members the annual Thinking of You effort that brings fresh baked cookies and homemade soups to seniors and those who may be under the weather.
It began as a simple kindness around the holiday to bring a smile to neighbors faces and let them know someone was thinking of them. Thirty years later and the members of Northfield Mothers League are still generating smiles when they deliver a plate of fresh baked cookies and a container of soup. They also adopt families at Thanksgiving and put together 10 full Thanksgiving dinners that are then dropped off at the Northfield Community School. Those families were able to pick up their Thanksgiving dinners at the school as their identity is kept confidential. Members of NML are happy to help neighbors quietly.
Many of the recipients are older or may live alone and often the person receiving the soup and cookies enjoys having the visitor as much as the homemade goodies.
“This is my favorite day of the year,” said Carolyn Peterson. “I love seeing them smile when they open the door and realize that we were indeed thinking of them.” Peterson said it was sad to see several names missing from last year, names of neighbors who have passed, but she said Mothers League members think fondly of every person they have visited over the years.
The members had 74 stops to make that day. Each member left Dearborn’s house with boxes packed with plates heaping with chocolate chips, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodles, peanut blossoms, sugar cookies and more. Alongside were boxes loaded with containers of chicken noodle soup, butternut squash soup, baked potato soup, cream of broccoli, minestrone, split pea and vegetable soup. For the next few hours the members crisscrossed Northfield streets and neighborhoods delivering homemade food and hometown love.
