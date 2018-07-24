NORTHFIELD — It was a bit of a hometown celebration at the July 17 City Council meeting as a packed council chambers welcomed the Northfield Police Department’s newest Class II officer, Kevin Sundstrom. The city’s newest officer was sworn in by Mayor Erland Chau for a four-month period.
But while this stint with the department is short, well-wishers turned out in force to congratulate the 25-year-old Sundstrom, who has lived his entire life in Northfield, attended Northfield schools, graduated from Mainland Regional High School and is now starting a career in law enforcement in his hometown.
The newest Class II officer had his mother, Diane Sundstrom, pin on his badge while his father, David, stood by. There was plenty of applause after Sundstrom took the oath of office from the crowd of friends and members of the Northfield squad.
Sundstrom will have full police powers while on duty as is permitted for Class II officers. He will earn $15.25 an hour with no benefits, sick or vacation time.