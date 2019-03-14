Northfield sales associates recognized in circle of excellence award

NORTHFIELD, NJ—Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® congratulates the top-producing sales associates in the Northfield Office for their NJ REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Award.
The recognized recipients are: Silver-Paul Carboni, Bronze-Susan Carr, Chiu Chow, Christine Gerbehy, Ann Marie Gibbs, Daniel Guy, and Brenda Lawn.
Four performance levels were designated for these awards: Platinum-$20 Million and 30 units minimum or 125 units; Gold-$12 Million and 25 units minimum or 90 units; Silver-$6.5 Million and 20 units minimum or 70 units; and Bronze-$2.5 Million and 15 units minimum or 30 units.