NORTHFIELD — Property owners here will see a 7.63 cent increase per $100 of assessed property value on their local tax bill to support the pre-K to eighth grade school district for the upcoming year. The overall 2020-21 school district spending plan is $15,346,645, of which $10,200,405 will be raised by local purpose tax. The budget is up $150,925, a 1.5% increase over the current year’s spending plan. Northfield Community School educates 945 students at a cost of $15,269 per student for the current year and estimated $15,401 for the upcoming year, according to the New Jersey Department of Education report card on Northfield.
Successful tax appeals fuel the drop in ratables in the city and according to Northfield School District Business Administrator and Board Secretary Linda Albright, the decrease in ratables account for 1 cent of the school tax increase. Debt service taxes on the Northfield Community School account for another 3.5 cents of next year increase according Albright who explained that the current school year budget included a one-time surplus fund balance infusion of $345,943 left from projects coming in under budget in 2015. The other 3 cents of the increase are a result of the 1.5% budget increase.
Albright said the 7.63 cent increase will translate to an annual increase of about $150 on a home assessed at $200,000. The budget does keep all clubs and school sports intact. District Superintendent Pete Bretones said the district will expand its existing special education and pre-school program for the upcoming year.
According to Bretones, the pre-school program will be opening an additional classroom at Beth Israel Synagogue in Northfield that will accommodate 15 students. He said the pre-school program has 85 total seats available across six different classrooms. Each classroom will have a maximum of 15 students with two classrooms housed in the Northfield Community School and four classrooms will be in private provider locations. Those families with a three-year-old in the program will automatically be enrolled in the four-year-old program for the 2020-21 school year. He said families were to let the district know by May 15 if they would be returning. If there are more than 85 seeking to be in the program then seats will be assigned by lottery. The lottery will be held Monday, June 8 and any family who is interested in the pre-school program is urged to contact the elementary school office at 609-407-4005.
