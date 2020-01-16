011620_lns_kindcheck northfieldschool

Agent and Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative Ambassador Brendan Canavan of New York Life’s South Jersey general office, presents a $500 Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative grant check to the “KIND” group and Maureen Vaccaro, principal of Northfield Community Primary and Elementary School. The grant will be used to support bereaved students and their families in the school community.

 BRENDAN CANAVAN / provided

NORTHFIELD — Northfield Community Primary and Elementary School has been designated a Grief-Sensitive School by the New York Life Foundation, receiving a $500 Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative grant to help create a bereavement support plan and encourage ongoing staff development to better support its grieving students.

The Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative — a pioneering effort that uses New York Life’s workforce to help equip local schools to care for the grieving students in their midst — is an extension of the work of the Coalition to Support Grieving Students, a collaboration among leading K-12 professional organizations to develop and deliver best-in-class grief support resources to educators.

