NORTHFIELD — Northfield Community Primary and Elementary School has been designated a Grief-Sensitive School by the New York Life Foundation, receiving a $500 Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative grant to help create a bereavement support plan and encourage ongoing staff development to better support its grieving students.
The Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative — a pioneering effort that uses New York Life’s workforce to help equip local schools to care for the grieving students in their midst — is an extension of the work of the Coalition to Support Grieving Students, a collaboration among leading K-12 professional organizations to develop and deliver best-in-class grief support resources to educators.
