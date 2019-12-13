Just like everyone else, the Northfield City School District students, staff and administration are surprised how quickly the holiday season has come upon us. Our students and teachers have been very busy turning our hallways and classrooms in to festive winter wonderlands. However, the appreciation of this season is best demonstrated by some of the activities they have engaged in.
In our Elementary School, our students continued their work through the Kindness Kidmittee by creating signs with positive messages that were displayed outside the school. Our students also created art projects to be shared with Hospice and enjoyed visits from senior citizens in our community. Additional holiday festivities included an ugly sweater contest, a door decorating contest and sock Pollyanna.
Our elementary classes also enjoyed visits from chefs within our community. During these visits the chefs introduced healthy eating habits for our students, which we could all learn from around this time of year.
Finally, our elementary students continued their work on 3D Printer Design Challenges, Recycled Art Challenges, Lego Challenges, and Robotics Challenges in preparation for competitions planned for the future.
Our middle school students joined the festive activities by participating in a K-8 Gingerbread House competition and the staff joined the fun by also participating in a K-8 Cookie contest. As we do every year, our schools were able to make the holidays joyful for many families in need by providing them with gift cards. These gift card donations are made possible through a donation to our school from a very generous family who wishes to remain anonymous. While we respect their wish, it is important to note that this family independently coordinates a fundraising event each year that gives 100% of the donations to the families of Northfield students. They truly embody the spirit of giving, and we are fortunate and grateful to have them as part of our school community. In keeping with the spirit of the holidays, our Middle School Builder’s Club students shared time with residents from a Senior Living facility in town during a recent visit. As evidenced by the students’ account of the visit, both the residents and the students benefited from the opportunity spend some time together.
In closing, everyone in the Northfield City School District would like to wish the families in our town and beyond a very happy holiday season. We hope that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the company of loved ones and finds a way to make this time of year special for someone.
