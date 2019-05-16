Northfield schools work to help students achieve potential — Current Ed

The Northfield City School District has an enrollment of approximately 980 students in preschool through eighth grade. The driving force of our administrators and teachers is to discover the student supports needed to attain our District’s mission of providing each one of our children the opportunity to achieve their greatest potential and prepare them to compete and excel in a global 21st century society. To this end, we recognize the importance of ensuring that the voices of our 980 students are heard so that they may become active participants in developing their future. We do this by providing a robust academic and social-emotional curriculum filled with opportunities for choices to allow ALL students to reach their fullest potential.
Our core academic subjects of English language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, algebra I, Spanish I, and world language support the New Jersey Student Learning Standards. However, simply covering standards is not enough to reach each child. In addition to providing differentiated instruction, our teachers implement innovative teaching strategies that integrate the use of supportive technologies, inquiry and problem-based learning, and higher order thinking skills. To monitor and improve our practices, our district is committed to expanding the efficacy of our staff to interpret and use data gathered about our students.
Knowledge learned in core subjects is supplemented by related arts programming that offers STEAM classes in the elementary and middle school, media, financial literacy, health and physical education, band, coding, technology, music and art. After sixth grade, our middle school students are able to choose an area of interest from the related arts classes, which enables them to focus on a subject area to gain richer and more in-depth experiences with the content. Character education programs are integrated into our curriculum and are also provided through age-appropriate assemblies in our schools.
To serve the interests of as many students as possible, we offer interscholastic athletic programs and intramural sports for middle school students. With the support of our Parent Teacher Organization, we are able to provide clubs for all grades levels that range from gardening to robotics. Our Community Education program offers students additional opportunities in drama, camp invention, karate, cooking, pottery and music. We feel that exposing our students to as many experiences as possible will better prepare them to succeed in high school and beyond.
Our student growth, as measured through standardized testing, has earned us the distinction of being recognized as a Highly Performing School District by the New Jersey Department of Education. However, we know that the success of our students is only possible if we work collaboratively with their families. As such, we seek opportunities to build relationships with not just our students, but our families as well. Events such as Special Person’s Day, dodgeball tournaments, STEAM Fair, veteran's assemblies and PTO-sponsored Thunder Runs are a few examples of family events that allow the parents to interact with our school community in a positive manner. Interdisciplinary events such as Glow Light Theater, facilitated by our art and music departments, showcase the creative and artistic abilities of our students while providing an enjoyable event for our families.
This school year, our elementary school is participating in the School Climate Transformation Project. This is a three-year initiative sponsored by the state DOE in collaboration with Rutgers University. The project is an opportunity for our school to use data to explore the quality of school experiences for different members of our community so that we can create and maintain a strong school climate, which is connected to a range of positive outcomes for students, staff and parents.
One of the programs we are most excited about is our full-day preschool. Through application to the Preschool Expansion Aid program, we were able to offer full-day preschool to 3- and 4-year-old general education Northfield residents beginning in January 2019 for the first time ever. Having received the state aid for the 2019-2020 school year, we are happy to announce we are currently accepting applications for the preschool program. For more information about the aid program or the many great programs in our schools, please visit our website at ncs-nj.org.