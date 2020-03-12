NORTHFIELD — The newest Northfield police officer to join the ranks is Patrolman Christian Gansert, 23, who was recently sworn in. The 2014 Mainland Regional High School graduate came to the department as a Class II officer last year and was offered a full-time position when an opening was available.
Police Chief Paul Newman said, “Christian is a great fit for our department. He already had time in with the department, knows what the job is and what is expected. We are looking forward to him being on the job full time, which should be in about 10 days.”
The new officer had quite the surprise when he stepped up to be sworn in before the Northfield City Council on Feb. 18. His mother Jennifer Gansert and his younger brother Brandon drove up from North Carolina just for the meeting but did not tell him they would be there.
“I am so proud of Christian, I had to be there,” said Jennifer Gansert. His uncle, Bruce Gansert, a New Jersey corrections officer, pinned the badge on the city’s newest officer. “We have a long line of police officers in our family with a number of cousins who are cops. It makes me so happy to see Christian achieve this goal, he has been very focused on becoming a police officer,” said his mother.
With the addition of Gansert, there are 22 officers on the Northfield Police Department, according to Chief Newman.
