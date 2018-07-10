Northfield teen Ferguson wins $12,127 from Sodexo award to fight hunger

NORTHFIELD — The fight locally against hunger got some help recently as Bradley Ferguson, a rising senior at Mainland Regional High School, was one of five young adults nationwide to receive the Sodexo Stephen J. Brady Award.
Ferguson, 17, said the award is a $5,000 scholarship and an additional $12,127 for the recipient’s charities. The Stephen Brady Stop Hunger awards are designed to recognize and reward the steps taken by students to fight hunger in communities across the United States.
“His efforts to combat food insecurity, through Post Crashers and Mustangs Against Hunger, demonstrate the innovation needed and power of youth-led solutions to realizing our goal of zero hunger by 2030,” said Shondra B. Jenkins, executive director of the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.
Gardens across Atlantic County were dressed in their finest shades for the 20th annual Littl…
Ferguson founded Mustangs Against Hunger, which will receive $5,000 of the charity money, in 2017. The club supports a food pantry that distributes food to families in need. The additional $7,127 will go to the Post Crashers, which supports the local veteran community.
The funds will allow Post Crashers to make at least 2,500 more lunches for homeless clients of the Atlantic City Rescue Mission as well as 800 full-course meals for veterans living in transitional housing in Enphront in Atlantic City.
Grant writing has become a successful revenue source for Ferguson’s worthy causes. To date he has received 43 grants totaling $162,000. Ferguson said he has easily applied for more than 100 grants in an effort to help families and especially veterans fight hunger and food insecurity locally.
SOMERS POINT — The city lost a good friend Thursday, when Neil Regina died after a lengthy i…
Ferguson is a member of Jane Goodall's National Youth Leadership Council, which meets monthly via internet conferences and once annually in person, and the organization posts and shares youth opportunities. In addition, he receives emails from Youth Service America and Generation On, and he frequents their websites in search of opportunities. Not one to give up easily, Ferguson said he receives emails from groups that have been successful in receiving grants as well as organizations through which he has applied for and been rejected for grants.
One of those rejections turned out to be a plus for the Northfield Community School. Ferguson said he applied for a Captain Planet Foundation grant but was rejected because it was for an elementary school. When he checked with Northfield Superintendent Pete Bretones and elementary Principal Maureen Vaccaro to see whether they were interested in a grant for garden supplies, a cooking station, professional development for teachers and lesson plans, they said yes. Ferguson reapplied for them and was successful. One of only three awarded nationwide, Ferguson said he was really happy to help the school, adding the grant is for at least $5,000 and will benefit the Northfield Garden Club.
Cape May County’s 4-H Horse Council and the 4-H Youth Development Program announced the winn…
So what fuels this teen to keep looking for ways to find funding to fight hunger?
“I have a strong passion for ending hunger and, in the meantime, securing food for the food-insecure youth and adults in my community,” Ferguson said. “I also feel a great obligation and desire to support our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.” He added that each grant takes 10 to 30 hours to write.
Ferguson and his parents, Carol and Keith, traveled to Bethesda, Maryland, for the awards dinner and reception June 14. That night, Sodexo honored five students working to combat hunger in their communities and five Sodexo employees likewise working hard to fight hunger.