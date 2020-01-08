LINWOOD — Two recently elected Mainland Regional High School Board of Education members were sworn in for their three-year terms Thursday at the annual reorganization meeting.
The president and vice president of the board were also chosen.
Representing Linwood on the regional board, Jeffery Vasser was sworn in. He is employed by the state as the commissioner for tourism. Matthew Endicott, representing Somers Point, was sworn in as well. Endicott is employed by Carpenters Local 255 and is a long time cubmaster in Somers Point.
The high school's governing body re-elected Jill Ojserkis as president and Kevin Milhous as vice president.
Ojserkis, of Linwood has served on the board since 2009 and has been chosen as the board's president each year since 2013. She is an attorney with Cooper Levenson.
Milhouse, of Northfield, was re-elected for the second year as vice president. He has been a member of the board since 2014 and previously served on the Northfield school board. Milhous is a teacher in the Brigantine School District as well as a local private businessman.
Mainland School Board meetings are held in the school library and the next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m.
To keep up to date on Mainland Regional High School see mainlandregional.net.
