A survey was conducted asking how our eighth-graders here at Jordan Road School felt as they leave middle school and continue into high school. This article highlights their feelings about leaving Jordan Road.
When asked what high school the students will be attending, 83% answered that they will be going to Mainland Regional High School.
One question asked how they felt as they wrap up their last school year as a student in the Somers Point School District. Students Guadalupe Cardenas, Nathaniel McCartney, Lyndsey Christian and others are all excited and looking forward to the challenges ahead and the fresh start of their freshman year.
When asked what their favorite part of eighth grade was, the answers were split. Some said that their favorite part was the classes, others loved the sports they had played this year, and most said they really enjoyed the Thanksgiving Feast in November.
When asked what they were the most excited and nervous about in high school, Lyndsey Christian answered that she is most excited about joining the Mainland Marching Band and most nervous about meeting new people.
Shannon Donnelly said she is most excited about taking history and government, and most nervous about getting to her classes on time.
This year, there will be 97 graduates from Jordan Road School. In addition to just graduating, several eighth-graders will also receive monetary awards at the annual Eighth Grade Awards Night. A total of 36 awards will be presented to eighth-graders, with several Jordan Road alumni attending to present awards.
Congratulations to all students receiving awards and to the 2019 class of Jordan Road School.