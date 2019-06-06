You are the owner of this article.
Every June, as the principal, as the superintendent and now as both, I am tasked with the responsibility of preparing a graduation speech that includes certifying the class, words of encouragement, best wishes and a coherent message. At graduation, I stand before the graduates, their families and the community, hoping that after the obligatory formalities required in my graduation speech are delivered that my message is not lost. But therein lies my annual problem: What should my message be? It is not that I don’t have a litany of ideas or a pocket full of clichés, but maybe, just maybe I can say something poignant enough to the graduates that reflects my hope for their future and carries beyond the moment. Ironically, the hope that repeatedly comes to mind this year is “One Voice.” At this point, you might be confused. What in the world is “One Voice?”

“One Voice” is Mainland Regional High School’s “Upstander Initiative” that focuses on encouraging and empowering students to speak up against incidents of harassment, intimidation, bullying, prejudice and bias. I am proud of the collective efforts of the high school’s administration and faculty to organize and facilitate staff professional development opportunities, curricular review, student advisory groups, stakeholder climate surveys and guest speakers to support this initiative. On Friday, May 17, Mainland Regional was awarded the Aaron A. Flanzbaum 21st Century Democratic Heritage Award by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators and the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey for the high school’s “outstanding efforts to eliminate discrimination and prejudice through the establishment of multi-ethnic education.” This award was the capstone to our yearlong effort to build our students’ capacity to be leaders in this ever changing, ever more diverse world. So yes, “One Voice” comes to mind.

So, as I walk to up to the podium in the Mustang Corral and take the microphone on Thursday, June 20, I would leave you with this message:

It starts with one voice. One voice to speak up. One voice to begin a movement or start a revolution. It takes one voice to tell others to “knock it off” or “just stop” or “keep movin’.” It takes one voice to comfort, one voice to care, one voice to remind someone they are not alone… because they are a part of something larger than themselves. You have that voice to be the change in the world or the friend that no longer remains silent. It takes one voice in the crowd. One voice telling you “lets go!” It is just one voice that lights the fire that sounds the alarm. You are “One Voice” that STANDS UP. You are the Class of 2019. Be heard and be loud.

Important June 2019 Reminders:

• Senior Awards Night will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the high school’s auditorium.

• Graduation ceremony will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in the Mustang Corral (football stadium).

