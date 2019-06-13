Online entries available for Somers Point garden contest

Now's the time to easily nominate your favorite Somers Point garden for the 2019 Garden Contest.
The contest, sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club, has entry forms available both online at tinyurl.com/2019gardencontest or at City Hall and the Somers Point library.
All types of garden categories are available, both small or large for residences, businesses and schools or nonprofits. Entries must be received by July 2, with judging by club members the week of July 8.
For more information, call 609-204-4107 or email Rosemary at rosemaryevans@verizon.net.