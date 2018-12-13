Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Otto Bruyns Public Library receives funding to develop youth coding programs

NORTHFIELD — Otto Bruyns Public Library announced recently it has received $500 from the American Library Association to help plan and implement coding activities during Computer Science Education Week 2018, Dec. 3-9, and beyond.

Otto Bruyns Public Library is one of 250 school and public libraries across the country to receive this funding from Libraries Ready to Code, an initiative of the American Library Association sponsored by Google.

Library Director Aubrey Hiers said, “We’re excited to receive this funding, which validates the ongoing computer science and coding education opportunities we provide here at the library. This money will allow us to continue this type of programming throughout 2019, in addition to all of the other services available here. We also encourage parents to join us in this activity and to take advantage of this high quality programming.”

With the help of this funding, the library will continue its efforts to promote education in computer science and computational thinking, fostering an appreciation for these concepts in the community’s youth that will aid in their success in the future. 

“Libraries are the cornerstones of our communities,” said Google program manager Nicky Rigg. “We are proud to include Otto Bruyns Public Library in our CS Ed Week activities this year. We hope these libraries will join the growing number of libraries excited to offer CS programs that help youth create, problem solve and develop the confidence and skills to succeed in their future careers.”

“ALA is pleased to provide microfunding to Otto Bruyns Public Library and other Ready to Code libraries,” said ALA President Loida Garcia-Febo. “We hope this microfunding will not only generate enthusiasm for CS Ed Week, but spark year-round programming to develop critical thinking and digital skills youth can draw on over a lifetime.”

The 250 libraries selected for CS Ed Week funding will each host activities based on Google’s free CS First curriculum, which uses video-based instruction to introduce computer science to kids through block-based coding. Libraries will pursue projects that reflect Ready to Code themes critical for advancing youth learning, especially for building computational thinking literacies. The Ready to Code team estimates that the CS Ed Week funding will support more than 60,000 youth all around the country taking part in coding activities throughout the week.

Otto Bruyns Public Library appreciates the recognition of both Google and the ALA, acknowledging us as a community hub whose programs advance the Ready to Code initiative, as we continue to service our county in the propagation of computational literacy.

