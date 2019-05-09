Pamela Whitman and Scott Breiner to Perform Benefit Concert for Beacon Animal Rescue and Humane Society

Somers Point — Grace Lutheran Church announced that they will present “Paris in the Spring” on Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m.
The concert will feature Flutist Pamela Whitman and Organist Scott J. Breiner performing music from the French repertoire. Admission will be a free will offering with proceeds benefitting Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View and the Humane Society of Ocean City. The church is located on Shore Road at 11 East Dawes Avenue in Somers Point.
After the concert, the public will be invited downstairs to a “meet and greet” with animals who are looking for forever homes. For information on Beacon Animal Rescue and the Humane Society of Ocean City, visit their website at BeaconAnimalRescue.org and HSOCNJ.org.