The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

50,000 people to fill Somers Point's Bay Avenue for Bayfest

On April 28th 2018, the annual Bayfest event is held in Somers Point, featuring Philadelphia Eagles Brent Celek and Jake Elliott.

SOMERS POINT — What began as a celebration of Earth Day 30 years ago has become one of South Jersey's largest single-day festivals, and a showcase for historic Bay Avenue.

Bayfest — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday — draws more than 50,000 people each year, Councilman Ron Meischker said.

"It has had a major economic impact on the community," said Meischker. "Our single-day event attracts upwards of 50,000 people that eat at our restaurants, buy our products and visit our attractions."

The 30th annual festival is presented by the Somers Point Bayfest Committee, the city and local sponsors.

The Bayfest Committee uses proceeds from the event to fund special projects, such as playground equipment at the public beach, banners over Bay Avenue, improvements to Bud Kern Field and donations to the Mainland Regional High School Communication Arts Department.

The original organizers of the event felt it was important to do something to celebrate Earth Day, and from that point the festival grew organically and significantly, Meischker said.

"Over the years, our committee has worked extremely well together to put on one of the largest single-day festivals in New Jersey, and each year we continue to get bigger and better," Geoffrey Hieb, Bayfest chairman, said in a statement.

The event features food, live music, vendors and informational displays by nonprofits and environmental groups.

"I think the event has been successful because it showcases Somers Point and allows the community to shine." Meischker said.

Parking will be available at Bud Kern Field, Fire Hall No. 1 and the Gateway Playhouse. For more information, visit somerspointbayfest.com.

