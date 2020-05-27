SOMERS POINT — School District Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder could hardly contain her enthusiasm when she learned that one of her teachers, Phillip Pallitto, was singled out as the Atlantic County Teacher of the Year.
“Phil Pallitto is such an asset to the Somers Point School District. He is so involved in every facet of education for our children and has such a great connection with them. He is loved by the students in his classroom as well as the young actors in the school plays, he is very involved as volunteer member of the Somers Point Foundation for Education and we are honored that he is a representation of our amazing staffulty,” said CarneyRay-Yoder. “As an alumnus of Somers Point, he is extremely invested in what is best for the children as well as the community of Somers Point.”
A caravan of cars made their way Friday morning, May 8, to Palette’s home in Egg Harbor Township to congratulate him in person. Keeping with social distancing, CarneyRay-Yoder left balloons on the porch, rang the bell and stepped away, joining all of the district's principals and vice-principals spread out on the front lawn to add their congratulations to the newest Atlantic County Teacher of the Year.
Pallitto, 34, was very surprised not only to be chosen as the best in the county but also by who came to give him the word that he won. “I feel supported in my work at school but to have all of the administrators go to this effort, during the pandemic, and drive to my house, I am both humbled and honored,” said Pallitto.
An ELA teacher in the district for nine years, Palitto has directed 16 plays in Somers Point, he has directed 28 productions overall with the 29th being rescheduled until the fall due to COVID-19. Palitto holds an undergraduate degree from Wagner College in arts administration, English and technical theater. He earned a master's degree in education.
Pallitto said he integrates the arts into his classroom. “I use the arts as a vehicle to connect students to the ever-changing world around them. The arts also empower me to be a culturally responsive teacher. In most cultures, music, art, dance and performances define the culture and bring people together. Arts integration affirms the student, not by inflating their ego or self-esteem, but by recognizing and accepting who they are and where they came from. This integration connects learners to the content on a deeper level, celebrating the whole child and providing validation for the socio-political context students live in.
"The student is able to learn and demonstrate mastery on their terms. In short, they internalize content to the level of automaticity where they can quickly locate and retrieve information from their memory banks," Palitto said. He added that if he had given a single message about integrating arts in the classroom it would be: All students should pair their unique talents, abilities and modalities with their cultural backgrounds to demonstrate mastery of the standards through arts integration.
Along with teaching ELA in Somers Point, Pallitto is a mentor to new teachers, a member of the district curriculum committee and a member of the Josten’s Renaissance Committee and the director of educational programming at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point. He has been an adjunct professor at Atlantic Cape Community College and is currently an adjunct professor at Stockton teaching curriculum, methods and clinical practice and a praxis review course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.