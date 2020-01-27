With the midpoint of the school year fast approaching, the Northfield City School District is picking up the necessary momentum to enter the second half of the school year in full stride. After the winter recess, we have jumped right back into our school year. Following are some of our on-going initiatives and some events and activities we have planned.
Our elementary school had the annual Winnie the Pooh parade for kindergarten students. This exciting and fun event is always a crowd pleaser and sure to bring a smile to the faces of everyone in attendance. Our elementary school is also featuring a logo challenge to create branding for our Kindness Kidmittee. This challenge will invite over fifty students to submit their ideas for the future “face” of the Kindness Kidmittee. Also through the Kindness Kidmittee, students will be watching videos during their lunch periods on Wednesdays that depict acts of kindness in our schools.
Another exciting event taking place in the elementary school is the STEAM Fair. Fourth-grade students took over the NCS gymnasium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 to show off their projects. The event offered Creation Station contests with planks, matchbox, Legos and magnets to name a few. Robots, a virtual reality table, flight simulator and 3-D areas were available to enjoy. The event included donations for Hospice and a chance to win prizes by guessing the number of Legos, marbles, etc. in a jar.
Finally, our elementary school was fortunate to receive an AtlanticCare grant for $1,500. Part of this grant will be used to install a water station in the elementary school. Our middle school has also been busy setting up free after-school tutoring for our students with Mainland Regional High School. This program allows our students to work with Mainland volunteers to receive help in any subject they want. In addition to this program, the middle school will also be offering free tutoring in math and language arts for invited students to work with NCS staff.
Some of our students in the middle school will enjoy visits from a four-legged friend sometime soon. Students will have the opportunity to engage with Gracie the therapy dog from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Gracie will be joined by her handler, Kim Hilbronner-Dagen. This visit is in line with the social and emotional learning initiative our district is implementing. Working with service animals has shown many benefits for students, and we are excited to be able to bring this to our schools for our students.
Another exciting event on the horizon for our seventh-grade financial literacy students is a career day trip to the Atlantic City Boat Show. In this trip, students will have the opportunity to discover the many career opportunities in the marine industry, which spans from technical, mechanical, sales and management. The trip is scheduled for February.
Some other events that will happen in February are the Sweetheart dance for students in kindergarten through fourth grade. The 38th annual Northfield Invitational Tournament will be held Feb. 11-12 and 19-21. This basketball tournament features boys and girls teams from all surrounding schools and is sure to provide lasting memories and great basketball. This is the school’s Sports Boosters' largest fundraising event of the year, and we encourage everyone to attend.
