On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Unique Experiences Club, based in Somers Point, held it’s annual four-act spoof of “A Christmas Carol.” The play took place on four porches in the Bayfront Historic District. The performance immediately followed the tree lighting at the Somers Mansion.
