NORTHFIELD — Veterans who had been homeless and are now living in transitional housing at Enphront in Atlantic City celebrated Thanksgiving slightly ahead thanks to Post Crashers and their families.
The effort was the work of Harvard freshman Bradley Ferguson and the Mainland Regional High School- and Northfield Community School-based Post Crashers that is now coordinated by MRHS senior Tommy McGowan.
The veterans' Thanksgiving was Nov. 24 at American Legion Post 295 in Northfield.
About 25 students and six parents worked to create the Thanksgiving feast. Carol Ferguson, one of the original coordinators of the group, said the event was well received.
“The students really had a chance to talk with the veterans and learn about all of the places they have been and what they did when they served in the military,” Ferguson said. “The veterans got to hear about the kids' dreams and what they aspire to be.”
In keeping with their mission to help veterans, the Post Crashers made 150 lunches for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and collected 20 bags of clothing for the Rescue Mission’s Operation Empty Closets. Funding for the event came from a GenerationOn/Points of Light Volunteer Day grant secured by Bradley Ferguson.
The Post Crashers are planning a Christmas dinner Dec. 21 for veterans in Enphront transitional housing.
