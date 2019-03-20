Proposed MRHS budget would raise taxes in all 3 districts

LINWOOD — Taxpayers in the three sending communities of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point will need to dig a little deeper in their pockets for their portion of the Mainland Regional High School budget. The proposed 2019-2020 spending plan totals $29.7 million and calls for $18,458,344 to be raised by tax levy. That budget is 1.5 percent higher or an increase of $272,783 over the current spending plan. District Superintendent and Principal Mark Marrone explained that New Jersey school districts budget increase may not exceed 2 percent of the previous year. “We felt we could accomplish everything we need to accomplish next year and keep the increase to 1.5 percent,” said Marrone. (A 2 percent increase would have translated to an increase in the budget of $363,711.)
Linwood increase
The new tax rate of .712 (up from .707 in 2018) under the proposed plan would have Linwood property owners paying an additional half cent per $100 of assessed property value or about $712 for a home assessed at $100,000. That is an increase of $5 over the current year. A penny on the tax rate in Linwood equals $93,824.88.
Northfield increase
The new tax rate in of .747 (up from .716 in 2018) with the proposed budget would cost Northfield property owners 3.1 cents more per $100 of assessed property value or about $747 for a home assessed at $100,000. That is an annual increase of $31 for a home assessed at $100,000. A penny on the tax rate in Northfield is $87,876.29.
Somers Point increase
The new tax rate in Somers Point for the regional school district under the proposed budget is .658 per $100 of assessed property value which is a 1.8 cent increase (up from .640 in 2018). For homeowners that will translate to an annual $18 increase for a home assessed at $100,000. One cent on the tax rate in Somers Point equals $113,887,32.
School Board Administrator and Board Secretary Kim Jenson explained that under the revised state funding formula the district received $7,900,510 in state aid, which is only $434 less than the current budget year. Mainland Regional School District also received $21,259 in Medicaid funds, another $530,000 from miscellaneous revenue and utilized $2,814,251 in fund balance (surplus) to support tax relief.
Marrone explained that the three communities declining ratables continue to negatively impact the school district. Since 2015 the three sending districts have seen their ratable base drop $141,749,300. Collectively. In the past year Linwood’s ratables declined $11.6 million, Northfield, $13 million and Somers Point saw their decline slow with a drop of $838,380 over the past year.
The share of what percentage each of the three sending communities will pay in taxes is determined by the equalized valuation and the number of students from the town attending the high school. Marrone explained that the equalized valuation is derived by taking the total assessed value of the municipality which is determined by the city and dividing it by the total market value, which is determined by the state. Linwood taxpayers are required to pay 31.8 percent, Northfield will pay 31.7 percent and Somers Point 36.8 percent.
Other costs that factored into the districts annual spending plan include the number of students Mainland is paying to send to other districts. The projected costs of the next school year include 22 students attending CharterTech High School for the Performing Arts and 48 students attending Atlantic County Institute for Technology at a cost of $962,794. Health benefit increases are forecast to be up 9 percent. The contract for the Mainland teachers expires June 30 and the administration and the teacher’s union are currently in negotiations. Marrone said he does not know what the contractual obligations the district will have so the 1.5 percent budget increase ($272,783.42) will be applied to contractual salary increases.
The new budget does include a new hire, a teacher for the self-contained, multiple disabilities class that will be available at Mainland. Marrone said he feels the district can do a better job of educating their special education students by keeping them in their home district in a classroom environment that supports their needs. Also, in the budget are security improvements and technology upgrades including new classroom phones and a new website.
The proposed budget will now go to the county superintendent for approval. A public hearing will be held in April, the exact date to be determined. Currently there are 1243 students attending Mainland.