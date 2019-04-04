Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Recognizing achievements at Mainland

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional Board of Education honored a number of students and educators at its March 18 meeting. The New Jersey state title-holding boys swim team and the New Jersey eight-time Drama and Forensic League champions brought their awards to show the members of the board and were congratulated for representing their school and for their successes.

National Merit Scholar

Also congratulated was senior Luke Karavan, of Linwood, who is a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. As Chief School Administrator Mark Marrone spelled out, it is an amazing feat to make it to be recognized as a National Merit Scholar finalist.

“This means Luke has scored in the top 1 percent among the millions of students who take the PSAT nationwide,” said Marrone. By being named a finalist, Karavan becomes eligible for one of the 2,500 National Merit Scholarships of $2,500 each. Throughout the United States, there are roughly 7,000 National Merit Finalists. Karavan and MRHS will be notified in June if he is one of the scholarship recipients.

Top educators

The Mainland Board of Education honored its top educators at the meeting. Leslie Kronemeyer, a member of the foreign language department, was chosen as the Mainland Teacher of the Year. Randy Smith, a learning disabilities consultant, was named as the Educational Services Professional of the Year. Both Kronemeyer and Smith will be honored at the upcoming Mainland Education Foundation Community Counts event at Linwood Country Club on May 16.

Students of the Month

Students of the month were recognized as well at the meeting. Those students are freshman Chün Yin J Cheng, sophomore Star Tran, sophomore Anthony McGinnity, junior Carson McElroy and senior Jaden Cagle-DeMario.

